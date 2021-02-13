UrduPoint.com
Turkish Police Arrest 21 Suspects For Alleged Links To Kurdish Separatists - Reports

Turkish Police Arrest 21 Suspects for Alleged Links to Kurdish Separatists - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) The Turkish police have arrested 21 people with alleged links to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara considers to be a terrorist organization, in the city of Istanbul, the Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday, citing a security source.

According to the news agency, the police simultaneously raided 28 houses in the cities of Istanbul and Diyarbakir as part of an investigation launched by the chief public prosecutor's office in Istanbul.

Ankara has been fighting the PKK, a Kurdish far-left militant and political group which seeks to establish Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The PKK and the Turkish government signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants.

