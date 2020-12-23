Turkish Police Arrest 3 Suspects Linked to PKK - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Turkish security forces have detained at least three suspects with alleged links to the anti-government Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a security source.

According to the news agency, the operation was carried out in Istanbul by anti-terror police units, who arrested three people that were active in the rural structure of PKK, and had come to Istanbul.

The security forces seized documents at the addresses where the detainees were staying.

The PKK is officially listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey. The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The PKK and Ankara agreed on a ceasefire in 2013, but it collapsed two years later after several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants.

Turkish security forces regularly carry out regular anti-PKK raids across the country.