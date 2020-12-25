Turkish Police Arrest 36 People in Operations Targeting Counterfeit Alcohol Sale - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Turkish law enforcement officers on Friday arrested at least 36 suspects during simultaneous operations targeting the sale of bootleg alcohol in different provinces of the country, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing security sources.

The police raided over 30 locations in Ankara and other provinces, including Diyarbakir, Bursa and Kayseri.

Earlier in the day, arrest warrants were issued for 32 suspects over production of illegal alcohol, and at least 27 of them were among the detainees.

The security sources added that alleged ringleaders of criminal groups were also arrested during operations.

Thousands of liters of ethyl alcohol, as well as hundreds of bottles of fake alcoholic drinks, were seized during the police operations.

Security sources told Anadolu on condition of anonymity that the police in Ankara acted on a tip-off on rising sales amid the New Year holidays.

According to the news agency, police operations are still underway to detain other suspects.