Turkish Police Arrest 5 PKK Affiliates in Interregional Raid - Reports

ADANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Turkish security forces detained five suspected militants during simultaneous operations against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in three provinces, the Turkish media reported on Wednesday.

The PKK has led a decades-long insurgency in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast region and is considered a terror organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict since it started in 1984.

Anti-terror police conducted raids in the provinces of Adana, Kocaeli, and Diyarbakir, the Anadolu agency reported, citing an anonymous security source.

The PKK declared five unilateral truces during the 30 years of the Kurdish-Turkish confrontation. The party proclaimed in 2015 that a further truce was impossible amid the Turkish army's operations against Kurdish groups in Syria and Iraq.