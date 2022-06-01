UrduPoint.com

Turkish Police Arrest 50 Demonstrators In Istanbul - Attorney

Published June 01, 2022

Turkish Police Arrest 50 Demonstrators in Istanbul - Attorney

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The Turkish police on Tuesday arrested 50 demonstrators that gathered at Taksim Square in Istanbul to mark the anniversary of the 2013 anti-government demonstrations in nearby Gezi Park, Zubeida Chapar, their attorney, told Sputnik.

"Some 50 demonstrators have been detained by the police. They will be transferred to the General Directorate of Security after the medical report is received," Chapar said.

The attorney added that the demonstrators clashed with the police at Taksim Square.

"Several students have been beaten up," she said.

Ahmed Akim, another attorney, confirmed to Sputnik the news of the activists' arrest; however, he said that the police apprehended about 40 demonstrators.

Demonstrations against the reconstruction of Ottoman-era Taksim Military Barracks and the felling of trees in Gezi Park near Taksim Square turned into violent clashes with the police on May 31, 2013. The demonstrations soon turned into anti-government protests, in particular against the increasing Islamization of the country. The protest movement was supported by half of Turkey's provinces and by Turks living in Europe.

