Turkish Police Arrest 6 FETO-Linked Terror Suspects In Ankara - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 39 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:25 PM

Turkish Police Arrest 6 FETO-Linked Terror Suspects in Ankara - Reports

The Turkish security forces have arrested six suspects linked to the network of supporters of the US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen, which Ankara labels the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), in Ankara, media reported on Wednesday, citing a security source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The Turkish security forces have arrested six suspects linked to the network of supporters of the US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen, which Ankara labels the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), in Ankara, media reported on Wednesday, citing a security source.

According to the Anadolu news agency, in total, 27 FETO-linked terror suspects have been arrested since Tuesday.

Ankara prosecutors demanded that 37 suspects be arrested, including six covert imams and 31 doctors, as part of an investigation into FETO's infiltration of the Gulhane Military Medical academy.

Ankara has long been accusing FETO and Gulen of attempts to orchestrate the 2016 coup in Turkey that left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured. Following the short-lived rebellion, thousands were arrested � among them were state and military personnel, civil activists, journalists and teachers � and tens of thousands more have been dismissed or suspended over their alleged links to FETO.

