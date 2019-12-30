UrduPoint.com
Turkish Police Arrest About 100 Foreigners Suspected Of IS Links - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 04:43 PM

Turkish police have arrested about 100 foreign nationals in raids across the country on suspicion of having links to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), media reported on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Turkish police have arrested about 100 foreign nationals in raids across the country on suspicion of having links to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), media reported on Monday.

The raids were carried out in the provinces of Ankara, Batman, Kayseri, Adana, Bursa and Samsun, according to the Anadolu news agency.

The police also seized arms and documents proving the suspects' links to terrorists, the publication said. The detainees, who are from Syria, Iraq and Morocco, are believed to have fought alongside terrorists in Syria.

Syrian government forces have managed to regain control over most parts of the country that were previously held by terrorists and opposition groups, with one pocket still remaining in Idlib province. As the province borders Turkey, the country takes an immediate interest in what happens there, especially when it concerns terrorists pouring over the border. Turkey itself launched a military operation earlier this year with the aim of clearing its border area in northeastern Syria of terrorist groups, including the IS (banned in Russia).

