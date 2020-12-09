Turkish Police Arrests FETO Convict Trying to Flee to Greece - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Turkish police arrested a convicted member of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) on Wednesday near the Urla town in the Izmir Province, who was trying to flee to Greece, Turkish media reported.

During the planned operation local security forces stopped a truck that was carrying two human traffickers and seven illegal migrants in addition to the convict, the Anadolu Agency stated, citing security sources.

Ankara has long been accusing FETO and its mastermind Gulen of attempts to orchestrate the 2016 coup in Turkey that left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured. Following the short-lived rebellion, thousands were arrested ” among them were state and military personnel, civil activists, journalists and teachers ” and tens of thousands more have been dismissed or suspended over their alleged links to the group.