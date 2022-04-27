Turkish Police Carry Out Counter-Terrorist Operation Against IS in Adana - State Media

Turkey conducted a counter-terrorist operation against the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia over terrorist activities) in the city of Adana on Wednesday morning, state media reported

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Turkey conducted a counter-terrorist operation against the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia over terrorist activities) in the city of Adana on Wednesday morning, state media reported.

According to Turkish broadcaster TRT Haber, counter-terrorism police units of Adana eliminated several fighters and searched the houses of suspects.

Those arrested during the operation were sent for interrogation after a health check at a forensic medical examination department.