Turkish Police Crack Down on Quake-Related 'Provocative' Social Media Postings

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Turkish police said on Friday they had detained 117 people for posting "provocative" content in the wake of the deadly earthquakes and taken down dozens of websites that ran online scams.

The cybercrime fighting unit of the General Directorate of Security said in a statement it was scouring the internet day and night to stop criminals from publishing "provocative posts" about the disaster, which claimed more than 40,000 lives in total in Turkey and neighboring Syria.

Police identified 713 account administrators who posted what the authorities see as provocations about the quake, initiating legal proceedings against 377 of them and taking 117 suspects into custody.

Of those, 21 were arrested.

Additionally, 76 websites were shut for running phishing scams to steal users' personal information. Fifteen websites were posing as websites of official institutions to defraud citizens of money. Six cryptocurrency wallets that were fraudulently raising quake relief funds were also frozen.