Turkish Police Detain 16 Terrorist Suspects in Countrywide Operation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Turkish police on Friday detained 16 suspects linked to the country's extreme-left Revolutionary People's Liberation Party/Front (DHKP-C) during a counterterrorism operation across several cities, including Istanbul, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported.

According to the media outlet, the operation to capture 11 remaining wanted suspects is still underway. The investigation was launched after seizing the DHKP-C group's digital archive in October, which helped the Turkish authorities establish the link between the suspects captured in October and a nationwide network of terrorists.

The detained suspects are accused of relaying orders from the group's leadership hiding abroad to its members across Turkey, the newspaper added.

The DHKP-C, designated as a terrorist group in Turkey, the European Union and the United States, was founded in 1978 on the basis of radical Marxist-Leninist ideology. Turkey has accused the group of organizing a number of major terrorist attacks, including the one on the US Embassy in Ankara in February 2013.