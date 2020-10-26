Turkish Police Detain 18 Foreigners With Suspected Links to IS Terror Group - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The Ankara police department carried out an operation during which 18 foreign citizens linked with the Islamic State (IS, terrorist organization banned in Russia) were detained, media reported on Monday.

According to the Anadolu news agency, the warrant was issued for the detention of 20 people, including 18 Iraqi and two Syrian citizens.

According to the police, the suspects took part in hostilities on the side of a terrorist group.

The police continue their search for two other suspects, the source said.

The IS became globally known in 2014, when it declared itself a worldwide caliphate and began military operations in Iraq and Syria, as well as in other areas in the middle East. The group has since been eliminated from most of the territories previously occupied but it is still able to carry out sporadic terrorist attacks.