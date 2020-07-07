Turkish Police Detain 2 Owners of Fireworks Factory as Blast Kills At Least 6 - Reports

Turkish law enforcement officers in the northwestern province of Sakarya have detained two owners of a fireworks factory that was the site of a massive blast that killed at least six people and left more than 100 with injuries, according to domestic media reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Turkish law enforcement officers in the northwestern province of Sakarya have detained two owners of a fireworks factory that was the site of a massive blast that killed at least six people and left more than 100 with injuries, according to domestic media reports.

The two individuals were detained as part of the police's ongoing investigation into the explosion, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported.

The factory's manager and two foremen were detained by police on Saturday after warrants were issued for their arrest, the newspaper said.

According to the state-run Anadolu agency, four people were remanded in custody on Tuesday in connection with the incident, facing charges of involuntary manslaughter.

The blast, which happened on Friday at the factory located near the town of Hendek, killed at least six people and left more than 114 others with injuries.

The provincial governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim said on Sunday that eight people were still receiving treatment in hospital, with one individual in critical condition.