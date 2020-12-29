Turkish Police Detain 35 Iraqi Nationals Over Suspected Links to IS - State Media

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The Turkish Police Special Action has conducted an operation during which 35 Iraqi citizens were detained on suspicion of having ties to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a source in the intelligence services.

According to the media outlet, the warrant was issued for the arrest of 40 people who, according to the Turkish National Intelligence Organization, were IS associates.

In December 2017, Baghdad declared that its army had defeated the terrorist group in Iraq after three years of heavy fighting. However, terror sleeper cells are still operating in the country, spreading extremist ideology in neighboring countries.