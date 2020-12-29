UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Police Detain 35 Iraqi Nationals Over Suspected Links To IS - State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

Turkish Police Detain 35 Iraqi Nationals Over Suspected Links to IS - State Media

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The Turkish Police Special Action has conducted an operation during which 35 Iraqi citizens were detained on suspicion of having ties to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a source in the intelligence services.

According to the media outlet, the warrant was issued for the arrest of 40 people who, according to the Turkish National Intelligence Organization, were IS associates.

In December 2017, Baghdad declared that its army had defeated the terrorist group in Iraq after three years of heavy fighting. However, terror sleeper cells are still operating in the country, spreading extremist ideology in neighboring countries.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Police Russia Iraq Baghdad December 2017 Media

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters continues as the ..

12 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council reviews SAA&#039;s repor ..

16 minutes ago

Three COVID patients from UK found to have new var ..

5 minutes ago

800 drugs addicts rescued, 10,000 poor persons pro ..

5 minutes ago

Russia-US sting nabs S.American drug dealers: FSB

5 minutes ago

India Confirms Lowest Daily Increase of COVID-19 C ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.