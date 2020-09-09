Turkish Police Detain 4 Suspects in Shootout Near Istanbul Courthouse - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The Turkish police detained on Wednesday four suspects in a shootout between two hostile groups in front of the Istanbul Caglayan Justice Palace in the district of Sisly, national media reported.

According to the NTV broadcaster, the shooters represented contesting parties in the court hearing.

Nobody was killed or injured during the incident. The police continue patrolling the area.