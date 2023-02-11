Turkish Police Detain 48 People Suspected of Looting After Earthquakes - Reports

The Turkish police have detained 48 people on suspicion of looting after the devastating earthquakes, the TRT Haber broadcaster reported on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The Turkish police have detained 48 people on suspicion of looting after the devastating earthquakes, the TRT Haber broadcaster reported on Saturday.

The detentions took place in the country's eight provinces, the broadcaster added.

The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey has risen to 22,327 people, while 80,278 people have sustained injuries, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said earlier in the day.