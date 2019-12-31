UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Police Detain 5 Syrians Planning New Year's Terrorist Attack - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 05:22 PM

Turkish Police Detain 5 Syrians Planning New Year's Terrorist Attack - Reports

Turkish police have arrested five Syrian nationals who were preparing a terrorist attack during New Year's celebrations in Ankara, media reported on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Turkish police have arrested five Syrian nationals who were preparing a terrorist attack during New Year's celebrations in Ankara, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the NTV broadcaster, the arrested Syrian citizens are associated with the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

Turkish police have stepped up operations in the run up to New Year's Day. On Monday, Turkish police conducted raids in six provinces and arrested approximately 100 foreign nationals with alleged links to IS, some of them also from Syria.

Turkey deported nearly 780 foreign terrorists back to their countries of origin in 2019, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Sunday.

In November, Soylu announced that 1,600 IS-linked militants were held by Turkish police and security forces.

Since 2011, Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including the IS, and the government. Since it borders Syria to the north, Turkey has remained on alert when it comes to terrorists crossing its borders. This fall, the country launched a military operation with the aim of clearing its border area in northeastern Syria of terrorist groups, including the IS.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Police Syria Russia Interior Minister Turkey Alert Ankara November Border Sunday 2019 Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Manpower export to Saudi Arabia goes up by 191 % i ..

6 minutes ago

Dollar loses 09 paisa in interbank

6 minutes ago

DC South Waziristan pays surprise visit to health ..

4 minutes ago

Australia’s Fox Sports announces new Test team

18 minutes ago

Biometric verification mandatory for registration, ..

4 minutes ago

DRAP operation against substandard medicines conti ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.