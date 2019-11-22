Turkish Police Detain 53 People for Alleged Links to Gulen Movement - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Turkish security forces have arrested 53 people suspected of having links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), a movement started by US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen, media reported on Friday.

According to Turkish state-owned Anadolu news agency, the arrests were made after prosecutors in Ankara issued 92 warrants for former air force members, who were dismissed after the attempted coup in 2016, and are suspected of communicating with FETO.

The police operation was performed in 22 provinces.

FETO is comprised of the followers of Gulen, a former political ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who currently resides in the United States.

The Turkish government has long been accusing Gulen, and all organizations associated with him, of attempts to orchestrate the 2016 coup in Turkey. Following the short-lived rebellion in July of that year, thousands were arrested � among them state and military personnel, civil activists, journalists and teachers � and tens of thousands more have been dismissed or suspended over their alleged links to FETO.