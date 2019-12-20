UrduPoint.com
Turkish Police Detain District Mayor Over Suspected Terrorism Links - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 09:27 PM

The Turkish police on Friday detained Filiz Buluttekin, the mayor of Sur district in Turkey's southeastern province of Diyarbakir, over alleged links to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara designates as a terrorist organization, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The Turkish police on Friday detained Filiz Buluttekin, the mayor of Sur district in Turkey's southeastern province of Diyarbakir, over alleged links to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara designates as a terrorist organization, media reported.

Buluttekin, who is a member of the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party, is suspected of disseminating terrorist propaganda and insulting the Turkish state and nation, the Anadolu news agency reported. The authorities also accused Buluttekin of attending funerals of several PKK members and supporting their families.

Along with the mayor, the Turkish police also detained two members of Sur district's assembly, the media stated.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s and Turkish security forces carry out regular raids against the group.

