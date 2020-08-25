Turkish Police Detain IS Militant Plotting Terrorist Attack in Istanbul - Reports

The Istanbul police have detained a member of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), who was plotting a terrorist attack in the city, the Turkish Daily Sabah newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a law enforcement source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Istanbul police have detained a member of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), who was plotting a terrorist attack in the city, the Turkish Daily Sabah newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a law enforcement source.

According to the media outlet, citing police, the militant arrived in Istanbul from the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep and checked in a hotel in the Kucukcekmece district. He then traveled to the Taksim area of central Istanbul to choose a location for the terrorist attack. The newspaper shared a video from surveillance cameras showing the militant walking through the crowded streets.

The militant was subsequently detained in his hotel room. The media outlet added that the police had found a submachine gun with four magazines there.