Turkish Police Detain Russian Wanted By Interpol For Links To Islamic State - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 12:51 PM

The Turkish police detained a member of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) holding Russian citizenship, who is on the Interpol Red Notice wanted list, Turkey's NTV broadcaster reported on Thursday

The name of the detainee was not disclosed.

More Stories From World

