Turkish Police Detain Russian Wanted by Interpol for Links to Islamic State - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The Turkish police detained a member of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) holding Russian citizenship, who is on the Interpol Red Notice wanted list, Turkey's NTV broadcaster reported on Thursday.

The name of the detainee was not disclosed.