Turkish Police Detain Terrorist Involved In Deadly Attacks In Istanbul, Suruc - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Turkish law enforcement officers have detained a terrorist who provided the perpetrators of the 2015 and 2016 terrorist attacks in the cities of Istanbul and Suruc with explosives, the Hurriyet newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The security forces arrested Azzo Halaf Suleyman El Aggal, who has links to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), during an operation in the eastern province of Sanliurf.

El Aggal supplied explosive devices to a number of suicide attackers to launch terror acts on Turkey's territory.

He joined the ranks of the IS in 2014 and underwent relevant training. The terrorist was engaged in logistics and the maintenance of vehicles belonging to the terror group.

In January 2016, an explosion carried out by a suicide attacker in Istanbul's historic center ” at the Sultanahmet Square ” killed 11 tourists from Germany.

Another terror attack, which killed 33 Kurdish activists, was organized by the IS militants in the summer of 2015 in Suruc, located near the Syrian border.

