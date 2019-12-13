UrduPoint.com
Turkish Police Issue Warrants For 64 People Allegedly Linked To Gulen Movement - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 08:51 PM

Turkish security forces issued warrants for 64 people on suspicion of having links to US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen's movement, referred to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) by Ankara, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Turkish security forces issued warrants for 64 people on suspicion of having links to US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen's movement, referred to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) by Ankara, media reported on Friday.

According to the Turkish state-owned Anadolu news agency, citing a judicial source who requested to remain anonymous, warrants were issued for the suspects who allegedly leaked the police recruitment exam in 2009 to infiltrate state institutions.

Police operations to make the arrests were launched in 24 of the country's provinces.

The Turkish government has long been accusing Gulen, and all organizations associated with him, of the attempts to orchestrate the 2016 coup in Turkey. Ankara accuses FETO of continued plans to overthrow the government and infiltrate Turkish police, military, judiciary and other state institutions.

