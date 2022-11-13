Turkish Police Probing Terrorist Motives After Blast in Istanbul - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) Turkish law enforcement officers are investigating whether the Sunday explosion in the center of Istanbul was a terrorist attack, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the city's governor, Ali Yerlikaya, informed that some people died and were injured as a result of the blast.

"It is being considered," the source said asked whether the explosion was a terrorist attack.