Turkish Police Raid Homes In Nationwide Search For 63 Suspected Criminals - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 02:20 PM

Turkish Police Raid Homes in Nationwide Search for 63 Suspected Criminals - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Turkey's police have carried out operation in search of 63 suspected members of a criminal gang in five provinces across the country, the Turkish state news agency reported on Friday.

According to the Anadolu news agency, the police operation, supported by drones and special forces, included checking 121 addresses.

Sedat Peker, who is believed to be the group's leader, was not found with some reports indicating that he had left the country.

The group took part in different criminal activities, including robbery, bribery, mugging and others.

Peker, 49, was repeatedly accused of robbery and establishing criminal groups, and is considered to be one of the main Turkish criminal leaders. In 2013, he was imprisoned for his alleged membership of the underground Turkish organization Ergenekon, but was released several months later.

More Stories From World

