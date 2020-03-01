UrduPoint.com
Turkish Police Searching Sputnik Office In Istanbul Without Disclosing Reasons

Sun 01st March 2020 | 06:20 PM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Turkish police are conducting searches at Sputnik office in Istanbul without disclosing reasons for that, the head of the office, Maxim Durnev told Sputnik.

"Turkish police are conducting searches at the Sputnik office in Istanbul. The warrant was issued by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. The reason for the search is not disclosed," Durnev said.

Earlier in the day, Sputnik Turkey editor in chief, Mahir Boztepe, was detained by police and he is now being taken to the main security department of Istanbul.

The news came after the incident with three Sputnik Turkey employees in Ankara, who were intimidated late Saturday by groups of aggressive people shouting out nationalist slogans.

The journalists were called to stop their professional activity.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, from Saturday evening, the journalists are being held by the Turkish security forces for giving evidence. The situation is complicated by the fact that it is not possible to maintain contact with them.

Moscow called on the Turkish authorities to intervene in the situation with an attempted attack on Sputnik Turkey employees and to ensure the safety of Russian media working in the country.

