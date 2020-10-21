UrduPoint.com
Turkish Police Seize 485 Pounds Of Cocaine On Ship From Brazil - Reports

Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:30 AM

Turkish Police Seize 485 Pounds of Cocaine on Ship From Brazil - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The Turkish police on Tuesday seized 485 Pounds of cocaine in the southern city of Mersin during an operation on a cargo ship that arrived from Brazil, the media reported, citing a local prosecutor.

The Mersin prosecutor said that the cocaine was hidden in a container loaded with paper, according to the Anadolu news agency. The police arrested two suspects regarding the case.

The street value of busted cocaine is estimated to worth hundreds of millions of Dollars.

