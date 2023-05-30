Turkish Police Source Denies Reports About Protests in Hakkari Province

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) There were no incidents or mass demonstrations during the presidential election day in Turkish southeastern province Hakkari, a source in the police department told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Some media reported that young people in Hakkari, where the majority of population in Kurdish, protested the results of the presidential election on Sunday.

"We did not record any incidents on election day," the source said.

Turkey's Supreme Election Council said on Sunday that incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% of the vote. The final results will be announced on June 1 at the earliest. Erdogan's opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu received over 72% of the vote in Hakkari.