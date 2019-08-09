MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Turkish police on Thursday arrested a suspect carrying a bag with explosive materials in the country's southeastern Sanliurfa province, local media reported, citing security forces.

A man caught attention of police officers, who found him suspicious, the Anadolu news agency reported.

After having realized that he was being followed by police, the suspect panicked and dropped the bag full of explosive materials, according to the agency.

He was arrested after an unsuccessful escape attempt.