UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Police Thwart Potential Bomb Attack In Country's Southeast - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 02:10 AM

Turkish Police Thwart Potential Bomb Attack in Country's Southeast - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Turkish police on Thursday arrested a suspect carrying a bag with explosive materials in the country's southeastern Sanliurfa province, local media reported, citing security forces.

A man caught attention of police officers, who found him suspicious, the Anadolu news agency reported.

After having realized that he was being followed by police, the suspect panicked and dropped the bag full of explosive materials, according to the agency.

He was arrested after an unsuccessful escape attempt.

Related Topics

Police Man Sanliurfa Media

Recent Stories

FNC Elections Committees across Emirates ready to ..

3 hours ago

Two Civilians Injured in Renewed Clashes Between Y ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan exporting tractors to Africa, seeking mar ..

2 hours ago

UK Health Watchdog Refuses to Back Cannabis to Hel ..

2 hours ago

Hashim Amla, only South African to score triple Te ..

2 hours ago

Tennis: WTA Toronto results

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.