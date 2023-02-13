UrduPoint.com

Turkish Police To Detain 31 People In Malatya Over Buildings Destroyed By Quakes - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Turkish Police to Detain 31 People in Malatya Over Buildings Destroyed by Quakes - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) An order for the arrest of 31 people was issued in the central Turkish province of Malatya as part of the case over buildings destroyed by the deadly earthquakes, a Turkish media outlet reported on Monday.

The prosecutor's office in Malatya launched an investigation into construction defects of the collapsed buildings, the TRT Haber broadcaster reported. The number of people arrested on the case is expected to grow, the news outlet added.

On January 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 33,000 people, most of them in Turkey, destroying thousands of homes.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Malatya January Media

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to conduct clinical trials to develop th ..

Abu Dhabi to conduct clinical trials to develop thalassemia treatments

15 minutes ago
 Veteran actor, director Zia Mohyeddin passes away

Veteran actor, director Zia Mohyeddin passes away

16 minutes ago
 PM directs to expedite work on solar, wind power p ..

PM directs to expedite work on solar, wind power projects

2 hours ago
 Second round of Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dial ..

Second round of Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dialogue begins today

2 hours ago
 Spirited Pakistan stunned by India's late charge

Spirited Pakistan stunned by India's late charge

2 hours ago
 Ready, Steady, Go! HBL PSL 8 begins today

Ready, Steady, Go! HBL PSL 8 begins today

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.