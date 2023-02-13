Turkish Police to Detain 31 People in Malatya Over Buildings Destroyed by Quakes - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) An order for the arrest of 31 people was issued in the central Turkish province of Malatya as part of the case over buildings destroyed by the deadly earthquakes, a Turkish media outlet reported on Monday.

The prosecutor's office in Malatya launched an investigation into construction defects of the collapsed buildings, the TRT Haber broadcaster reported. The number of people arrested on the case is expected to grow, the news outlet added.

On January 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 33,000 people, most of them in Turkey, destroying thousands of homes.