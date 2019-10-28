Turkish Politician Attacked by Anti-Ankara Protesters in London

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Seyma Dogucu, the mayor of Istanbul 's Sancaktepe municipality, said she was attacked by anti-Turkey protesters in London amid widespread public criticism of Ankara 's military operation in north Syria

The politician had traveled to London to attend an International Municipality Association meeting, where on Saturday, she encountered protesters with banners that claimed that Turkey was using chemical weapons against civilians and Turkey.

"'We could not remain silent against lies, slander and insults, so we did not! You're lying!' I said. They attacked us with flagsticks and fists. There were only two policemen standing next to us and this was not enough," Dogucu Tweeted.

She added that her husband and adviser escorted her away from the protesters, but the demonstrators chased and tried to attack them again but were unsuccessful.

Following the launch of Turkey's controversial Operation Peace Spring on October 9, there have been numerous attacks on Turkish nationals throughout Europe. According to the Daily Sabbah news outlet, between October 10-17, a total of 26 attacks were carried out against the Turkish community.

Most recently, on October 25, a Turkish family, which included an infant child, was attacked in Oslo, Norway. The family's car was pelted with stones when they were returning home from a pro-Turkey demonstration in front of Ankara's embassy in Oslo.