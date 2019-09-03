UrduPoint.com
Turkish Politician Claims East Syria Safe Zone Move By Ankara To Drive US, Kurds Apart

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 01:40 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Turkey's creation of a safe zone to the east of Euphrates is a tactical maneuver to make the United States stop supporting the Kurds, Dogu Perincek, the leader of the Turkish Vatan political party, told Sputnik on Monday.

On August 7, Ankara and Washington agreed to create a safe zone to the east of the Euphrates. The Syrian government has spoken against that agreement, perceiving it to be an infringement on Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity, and also a breach of international law.

"Turkey is taking tactical steps to drive the United States and Kurdish groups apart. The United States has lost in Syria and it has become harder for them to defend the PKK. The creation of the safe zone is also a tactical move so that the United States abandons the PKK," Perincek said.

He added that Ankara would be better off cooperating with Moscow, Damascus, Tehran, and Baghdad, and outlined a five-point plan, which included surrender of all Ankara-supported groups in Syria in return for an amnesty from Damascus, followed by joint efforts by Russia, Turkey, Iraq, Iran and Syria to clear the region from Kurdish and other armed groups, creation of conditions for return of Syrian refugees and ending of the United States' interference in the region.

Turkey has played considerable part in the Syrian Civil War, supporting various groups fighting against Syrian President Bashar Assad, while also attacking the Kurdish forces located in the country, despite Damascus' protests.

