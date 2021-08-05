UrduPoint.com

Turkish Power Station Damaged By Fires To Resume Work Soon - Energy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 08:05 PM

Turkish Power Station Damaged by Fires to Resume Work Soon - Energy Minister

Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Thursday that the Kemerkoy thermal power plant in the southwestern city of Milas will resume operation in the near future after catching fire the day before

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Thursday that the Kemerkoy thermal power plant in the southwestern city of Milas will resume operation in the near future after catching fire the day before.

Located in the Mugla province, the power plant was set ablaze by wildfires that have been raging across Turkey's south since last week.

"Fire was being extinguished for eleven hours. The plant's turbines, generators and main systems have not been seriously damaged.

Currently, the forest fires do not threaten the power station. We plan to put it into operation soon. This power station is quite important, as it provides the whole region with electricity," Donmez told journalists.

The incident did not cause any rise in the concentration of hazardous emissions in the air, the minister added.

Wildfires have affected at least 35 Turkish provinces, chiefly on the country's Mediterranean and Aegean coasts. Eight people have died as a result.

Related Topics

Fire Electricity Turkey Died Mugla

Recent Stories

Top Kuwaiti Diplomat Attends Iranian President-ele ..

Top Kuwaiti Diplomat Attends Iranian President-elect's Inauguration - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Modi's Nazism bound to face defeat: AJK President

Modi's Nazism bound to face defeat: AJK President

2 minutes ago
 Nation stands united with Kashmiris: Dr Firdous

Nation stands united with Kashmiris: Dr Firdous

2 minutes ago
 French Constitutional Council Supports Expansion o ..

French Constitutional Council Supports Expansion of Sanitary Pass Use

2 minutes ago
 US Advocacy Group Sues Texas Governor to Block Ord ..

US Advocacy Group Sues Texas Governor to Block Order on Banning Transportation o ..

6 minutes ago
 FBR seals cigarette manufacturing unit in Mardan

FBR seals cigarette manufacturing unit in Mardan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.