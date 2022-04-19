Turkish Presidency Official Accuses UN of Mission Failure in Dealing With Ukraine Crisis

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The United Nations is in urgent need of reform after failing to deal with the crisis in Ukraine, Fahrettin Altun, the head of communications in the Turkish presidential office, said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, the UN is not representing realities of global politics or the struggle for fairness or fulfilling its mission. There is again an urgent need for reforms," Altun told the TRT news channel.

Turkey has long insisted that the UN and its influential Security Council should be reformed to better reflect global changes that have occurred since the organization was established 76 years ago.