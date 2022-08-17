UrduPoint.com

Turkish Presidency Press Office Holds Discussion In Paris To Promote UNSC Reform - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Turkey's Communications Directorate has held a panel discussion in Paris dedicated to the potential for reform of UN Security Council (UNSC), the Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday

The panel was hosted by the Washington Director of the Ankara-based Political, Economic and Social Research Foundation (SETA) Kilic Bugra Kanat and attended by Turkish and international officials, experts, scholars and journalists.

"It is clear that we need a change because the UN system was established for a world 4 times smaller than the one we live in today," Presidential Security and Foreign Policy Committee Member Prof. Cagri Erhan was quoted as saying by the Anadolu news agency.

He added that the number of UN member countries has increased from 51 to 193, while the world population has risen from 2.5 billion to 8 billion since the UN was founded.

The panel aimed to push for a UNSC reform that would have a fairer, more democratic and more representative structure. The participants discussed the veto system of the five UNSC permanent members, and the ability of the UN body to react and deal with crises.

The Anadolu news agency reported on Monday that Turkey will hold UNSC reform panels in 12 countries: France, the United Kingdom, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, South Africa, Germany, South Korea, Japan, Spain, Russia and the United States. The next event will take place in London on August 18.

