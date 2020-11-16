UrduPoint.com
Turkish Presidency Submits Motion To Parliament To Deploy Troops To Azerbaijan - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:44 PM

Turkish Presidency Submits Motion to Parliament to Deploy Troops to Azerbaijan - Reports

Turkish presidential office submitted a motion to the parliament for the deployment of Turkish troops to Azerbaijan, Anadolu news agency reported Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Turkish presidential office submitted a motion to the parliament for the deployment of Turkish troops to Azerbaijan, Anadolu news agency reported Monday.

The parliament is expected to consider this issue in the next few days.

Turkish President Recep Tayiip Erdogan said on November 11 that Moscow and Ankara had signed a memorandum about the center for control over the ceasefire in Karabakh. The Kremlin had said that Turkey and Russia would cooperate via the center in Azerbaijan, but there was "no discussion of joint peacekeeper forces."

More Stories From World

