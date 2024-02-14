Turkish president arrives in Egypt for official visit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Cairo on Wednesday for a historic official visit, part of a continuing effort to develop bilateral ties

Erdogan was welcomed at Cairo International Airport by his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Türkiye’s Ambassador to Egypt Salih Mutlu Sen.

Accompanying the president on his visit are first lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, the president’s chief adviser.

The Turkish president was officially welcomed and greeted by al-Sisi in a formal ceremony at the Ittihadiyye Palace.

After Erdogan and al-Sisi took their places in the ceremony area, a cannon salute took place, and the national anthems of both countries were played.

After the inspection of the ceremonial procession, Erdogan and his counterpart al-Sisi saluted the troops, and the two leaders shook hands while posing for the press.

Following the introduction of the delegations from the two countries, bilateral and delegation-level meetings were initiated.

The Turkish president will also attend an official dinner hosted by Sisi.

This marks the Turkish president's first visit to Egypt since 2012.