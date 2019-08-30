UrduPoint.com
Turkish President Calls Situation In Idlib 'Unacceptable'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 08:16 PM

Turkish President Calls Situation in Idlib 'Unacceptable'

The situation in the Syrian province of Idlib is unacceptable for Ankara, which is taking measures to protect its interests, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told journalist on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The situation in the Syrian province of Idlib is unacceptable for Ankara, which is taking measures to protect its interests, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told journalist on Friday.

Earlier today, the country's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Russia had guaranteed safety of Turkish observation posts in Idlib.

"There have been attacks on our No 9 and No 10 observation posts. After we had discussed this situation with esteemed [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, necessary warnings were given. The situation in Idlib is unacceptable for us, we are taking every measure to protect our interests," Erdogan said.

He added that a wave of refugees from Idlib, fleeing from war, had begun moving toward Turkey.

A long-discussed truce entered into force in Idlib in early August. However, Syrian leadership said it would resume its military operation in northwestern Syria if Ankara failed to implement its obligations, one if which was to ensure that terrorists retreat 20 kilometers (12 miles) away from the demilitarized zone in Idlib.

Syrian forces resumed their operation on August 5 after the militants failed to comply with the ceasefire agreement brokered by Russia and Turkey.

Damascus has been protesting Turkey's presence in Syria, calling it illegal. Turkey, on the other hand, paints it as necessary to the country's fight against Kurdish separatists.

