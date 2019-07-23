Turkish President Congratulates Johnson on Upcoming Appointment as UK Prime Minister

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming the new leader of the UK Conservative Party and subsequent appointment as the country's new prime minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming the new leader of the UK Conservative Party and subsequent appointment as the country's new prime minister

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, I wish him success in his new job. I believe that the Turkish-UK relationship will develop further," he tweeted.

Johnson, a staunch Brexiteer and former mayor of London, beat Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt two to one to win the Conservative leadership contest and is expected to take over from Theresa May on Wednesday.