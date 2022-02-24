Turkish President Convenes Meeting of Security Council Over Events in Ukraine - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has convened a meeting of the National Security Council in connection with the latest developments around Ukraine, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported on Thursday.

The meeting will assess the situation in Ukraine, with the Turkish leader's statement expected after the talks, the newspaper added.