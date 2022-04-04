Turkish President Demands $68,000 in Moral Compensation From Opposition Leader - Reports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is claiming $68,000 in damages in a lawsuit filed against Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the head of the main opposition Republican People's Party, for violating his rights after he accused Erdogan of stealing the people's money, Turkish broadcaster A Haber reported on Monday

Under the Turkish law, insulting the president is a criminal offense punishable by fine.

In January, a Turkish court ordered the arrest of prominent journalist Sedef Kabas for making offensive remarks about Erdogan on live television.