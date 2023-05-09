UrduPoint.com

Turkish President Erdogan Announces 45% Pay Raise For Civil Servants Ahead Of Election

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Turkish President Erdogan Announces 45% Pay Raise for Civil Servants Ahead of Election

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Tuesday ” less than a week before the presidential election ” that nearly 700,000 public workers will get 45% salary raise.

"We have decided to increase civil servants' salaries by 45%, we are talking about approximately 700 thousand people. So, public workers' minimum wage will raise up to 15,000 Turkish liras ($769)," Erdogan said in a televised speech.

Moreover, Erdogan announced a 10% pay raise for relatives of those deceased as a result of a terrorist attack or during execution of military tasks in the army, and 8% salary bump for night shift workers.

The president promised to keep on raising salaries in July.

Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on May 14. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, is considered Erdogan's main opponent. The list of presidential candidates also includes Muharrem Ince of the Homeland Party and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance. results of pre-election polls are constantly changing and have not yet revealed a clear favorite in the upcoming election. The second round of the election, which will take place if no candidate gains 50% of votes, is scheduled for May 28.

Related Topics

Election Attack Terrorist Army Alliance Tayyip Erdogan May July Opposition

Recent Stories

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discu ..

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discuss latest evidence-based knowl ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties ..

Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties with neighbouring countries: F ..

1 hour ago
 PTI releases Imran Khanâ€™s pre-recorded message f ..

PTI releases Imran Khanâ€™s pre-recorded message for the nation

1 hour ago
 Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

2 hours ago
 Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba St ..

Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Is ..

Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Islamabad

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.