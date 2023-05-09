Turkish President Erdogan Announces 45% Pay Raise for Civil Servants Ahead of Election

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Tuesday ” less than a week before the presidential election ” that nearly 700,000 public workers will get 45% salary raise.

"We have decided to increase civil servants' salaries by 45%, we are talking about approximately 700 thousand people. So, public workers' minimum wage will raise up to 15,000 Turkish liras ($769)," Erdogan said in a televised speech.

Moreover, Erdogan announced a 10% pay raise for relatives of those deceased as a result of a terrorist attack or during execution of military tasks in the army, and 8% salary bump for night shift workers.

The president promised to keep on raising salaries in July.

Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on May 14. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, is considered Erdogan's main opponent. The list of presidential candidates also includes Muharrem Ince of the Homeland Party and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance. results of pre-election polls are constantly changing and have not yet revealed a clear favorite in the upcoming election. The second round of the election, which will take place if no candidate gains 50% of votes, is scheduled for May 28.