Turkish President Erdogan Emerges As The Most Popular Muslim Leader In Gallup International Annual Index Of Global Leaders

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 02:24 PM

Turkish President Erdogan Emerges as the Most Popular Muslim Leader in Gallup International Annual Index of Global Leaders

TOP LEADERS OF THE WORLD IN 2020 - Gallup International Annual Index of global leaders

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020)
Gallup International has just released its annual popularity index of world political leaders.

It shows the following ratings: Merkel of Germany at 46% leads the world followed by Macron of France at 40%, Putin at 36%, Trump at 31% and Erdogan of Turkey at 30%.

He shares this honour with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who also scored 30%.

Together they emerge as the top 6 global leaders.
Within the Muslim world Erdogan is at top at 30% followed by Saudi King Salman at 25% and Iranian President Rouhani at 21%.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

