Turkish President Erdogan Emerges as the Most Popular Muslim Leader in Gallup International Annual Index of Global Leaders

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020) TOP LEADERS OF THE WORLD IN 2020 - Gallup International Annual Index of global leaders:

Gallup International has just released its annual popularity index of world political leaders.

It shows the following ratings: Merkel of Germany at 46% leads the world followed by Macron of France at 40%, Putin at 36%, Trump at 31% and Erdogan of Turkey at 30%.

He shares this honour with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who also scored 30%.

Together they emerge as the top 6 global leaders.

Within the Muslim world Erdogan is at top at 30% followed by Saudi King Salman at 25% and Iranian President Rouhani at 21%.