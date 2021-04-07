Turkish President Erdogan Extends Condolences Over Deadly Military Fighter Crash in Konya

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended on Wednesday condolences over the death of the pilot of the crashed NF-5 fighter.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Defense Ministry confirmed that the fighter jet of the national air force crashed during a training flight in the central province of Konya.

"I learned with great regret that our pilot was killed in the catastrophe during the training flight in Konya. I extend my condolences to his family, the armed forces and the people of Turkey," Erdogan wrote on Telegram.