Turkish President Erdogan Files Lawsuit Against French Magazine Over Caricature - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

Turkish President Erdogan Files Lawsuit Against French Magazine Over Caricature - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has filed a claim with the prosecutors in Ankara over a caricature on him, which was published by French magazine Charlie Hebdo, TRT broadcaster reported Wednesday.

According to the broadcaster, the president's lawyer argued that the publication was against moral and ethical principles of journalism and freedom speech and an attack on the president's dignity and honor.

More Stories From World

