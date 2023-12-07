Open Menu

Turkish President Erdogan Heads To Greece For Talks

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Turkish President Erdogan heads to Greece for talks

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday departed for Greece to hold talks on bilateral relations between Ankara and Athens, as well as regional issues.

Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will co-chair the 5th meeting of the Türkiye-Greece High Level Cooperation Council to review all aspects of bilateral relations, and to address steps to improve cooperation, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Regional and international developments will also be on the agenda of discussions.

Türkiye and Greece have experienced a tumultuous relationship over the years. Although 2021 saw some improvements, several issues remain unresolved between the two neighboring countries.

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has protested repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent years, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarized under longstanding treaties, saying that such moves frustrate its good faith efforts toward peace.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Athens Ankara Greece Tayyip Erdogan All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's buildin ..

Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's building

13 hours ago
 Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling ex ..

Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling expensive fertilizer

13 hours ago
 ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social ..

ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social media

13 hours ago
 Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with f ..

Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with family

13 hours ago
Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

13 hours ago
 Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

13 hours ago
 ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons w ..

ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons with Disabilities

14 hours ago
 Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Chi ..

Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Child Welfare Programme

14 hours ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

14 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

14 hours ago

More Stories From World