Turkish President Erdogan Holds 8-Hour Economic Agenda Meeting With New Cabinet

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The second meeting of Turkey's new cabinet, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, devoted mainly to the economic agenda, lasted about eight hours.

The cabinet met on Wednesday at a residence in Bestepe under the chairmanship of President Erdogan. The cabinet meeting assessed the developments in domestic and foreign policy. Economic agenda was a priority.

The Turkish leader then addressed the nation.

The depreciation of the Turkish lira against foreign currencies has continued since the beginning of the week. The US dollar-lira rate reached a new high of 23.65 lira per Dollar on Monday morning. The dollar, which cost 18.73 lira at the beginning of the year, rose to 19.6 lira before the first round of the presidential elections on May 14. After the elections the growth accelerated.