Open Menu

Turkish President Erdogan Holds Talks With Greek Premier

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 06:35 PM

Turkish president Erdogan holds talks with Greek premier

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday.

“During the call, President Erdogan congratulated Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis on his birthday,” Türkiye’s Communications Directorate posted on X.

The directorate shared no further information regarding the talks.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Asian stocks rise on US gains ahead of key China p ..

Asian stocks rise on US gains ahead of key China policy meeting

2 minutes ago
 Panel of chairmen, petition committee announced in ..

Panel of chairmen, petition committee announced in PA

2 minutes ago
 Senate unanimously passed resolution in favour of ..

Senate unanimously passed resolution in favour of innocent Palestinians

2 minutes ago
 LESCO chief holds functional heads meeting

LESCO chief holds functional heads meeting

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif surpris ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif surprises students with unannounced v ..

12 minutes ago
 Dr Daryaab donates his recently published book to ..

Dr Daryaab donates his recently published book to UoM library

12 minutes ago
Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at PM Hou ..

Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at PM House

12 minutes ago
 Court issues physical remand orders to three offi ..

Court issues physical remand orders to three officers in corruption case

12 minutes ago
 DCs inspect SSC examination centres to review arra ..

DCs inspect SSC examination centres to review arrangements

9 minutes ago
 56% of Austrians want influx of refugees cut to ze ..

56% of Austrians want influx of refugees cut to zero: Survey

9 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 receives 12885 disturbing calls in Feb

Rescue 1122 receives 12885 disturbing calls in Feb

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspects ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspects proposed site for Cancer Hosp ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World