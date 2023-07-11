Turkish President Erdogan meets Canadian PM Trudeau in Vilnius

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the ongoing NATO summit in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania

VILNIUS, Lithuania , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the ongoing NATO summit in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

The closed-door meeting took place at the Lithuanian Exhibition and Congress Centre, the venue of the two-day NATO meeting that began earlier in the day.

Earlier, Erdogan also met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The 31 leaders of the military alliance are meeting to discuss the Ukraine war, Sweden's NATO membership, and steps to strengthen the group's defense and deterrence, among other issues.

T�rkiye has been a NATO member for over 70 years, and boasts its second-largest army.