Turkish President Erdogan, NATO Chief Stoltenberg Discuss COVID-19 Response, Libya

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have discussed the global efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and the ongoing conflict in Libya, according to a statement by the military alliance on Thursday.

"They discussed NATO's ongoing efforts to support Allies in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Secretary General commended Turkey for its support with medical equipment to other Allies and partners, in response to requests made through NATO's Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre," the NATO statement read.

Stoltenberg stated that solidarity within the alliance was crucial amid the ongoing epidemiological and economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the statement.

Both Erdogan and Stoltenberg also discussed the ongoing security challenges in Libya, the alliance stated.

"As stated by NATO Heads of State and Government at the 2018 Brussels Summit, NATO is prepared to help Libya in the area of defence and security institution building, in response to the request by the Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord to assist the GNA to strengthen its security institutions," the NATO statement read.

Turkey has been a staunch supporter of the North African country's UN-recognized Government of National Accord, which is currently in conflict with the Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

The Turkish president and NATO secretary general held their last face-to-face meeting on March 9, when the escalation of violence in Syria formed the basis of talks. At that time, Stoltenberg reaffirmed the alliance's commitment to supporting Turkey.

